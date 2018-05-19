J.J. Watt will pay for funerals of Santa Fe shooting victims

Around 600 people will attend St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.Full Story >
Around 600 people will attend St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.Full Story >
A 39-year-old airliner with 110 people aboard has crashed and burned in a cassava field just after takeoff from the Havana airport, leaving three survivors in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades,...Full Story >
A 39-year-old airliner with 110 people aboard has crashed and burned in a cassava field just after takeoff from the Havana airport, leaving three survivors in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades, officials say.Full Story >
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.Full Story >
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.Full Story >
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.Full Story >
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.Full Story >
Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.Full Story >
Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.Full Story >