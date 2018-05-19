J.J. Watt will pay for funerals of Santa Fe shooting victims

The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday. (Source: CNN)

HOUSTON (CNN) – A Houston Texans' player is offering monetary support to families of those killed in the high school shooting in Santa Fe, TX.

The NFL team confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.

Friday morning, a 17-year-old gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, 30 miles from Houston.

Ten people were killed and 10 others were wounded.

The Texans' star defensive end reacted to the tragedy earlier Friday by tweeting two words: "Absolutely horrific."

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

Watt is known for his community involvement since being drafted by the Texans in 2011.

Last year, he helped raise millions of dollars to help those in Houston affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

