Jury finds Toledo police officer not guilty of sex charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A jury in northwest Ohio has acquitted a Toledo police officer on charges he had sex with an underage prostitute.

The Blade reports Michael Moore took the stand during his four-day trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and denied having paid a 14-year-old girl in 2016 to have sex with him at a hotel and at an apartment leased by a fellow officer.

He faced two counts of unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of compelling prostitution.

Moore embraced his attorneys and thanked God after the verdicts were read Friday afternoon.

Yet the acquittal doesn't necessarily end Moore's travails. He still faces an internal police investigation that could cost him his job. That investigation was halted in November 2016 when Moore removed himself from the department's payroll.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

