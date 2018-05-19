Jury finds Toledo police officer not guilty of sex charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A jury in northwest Ohio has acquitted a Toledo police officer on charges he had sex with an underage prostitute.
The Blade reports Michael Moore took the stand during his four-day trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and denied having paid a 14-year-old girl in 2016 to have sex with him at a hotel and at an apartment leased by a fellow officer.
He faced two counts of unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of compelling prostitution.
Moore embraced his attorneys and thanked God after the verdicts were read Friday afternoon.
Yet the acquittal doesn't necessarily end Moore's travails. He still faces an internal police investigation that could cost him his job. That investigation was halted in November 2016 when Moore removed himself from the department's payroll.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The world is watching as American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.Full Story >
The world is watching as American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.Full Story >
Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a 100 mph Warren County chase began.Full Story >
Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a 100 mph Warren County chase began.Full Story >
A woman who was already behind bars in Middletown is facing new charges.Full Story >
A woman who was already behind bars in Middletown is facing new charges.Full Story >
FOX19 has acquired audio from the man police say broke church and car windows in Montgomery before engaging in an attack at a nearby Stake N' Shake.Full Story >
FOX19 has acquired audio from the man police say broke church and car windows in Montgomery before engaging in an attack at a nearby Stake N' Shake.Full Story >