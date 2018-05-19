Ohio sets dates, regulations for 2018-19 hunting season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Wildlife Council has approved regulations for the state's 2018-19 hunting season.
The deer archery season will run from Sept. 29 to Feb. 3. The youth deer gun season will be Nov. 17-18. The deer gun season will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 15-16. The muzzleloader season will be from Jan. 5-8.
The council agreed Thursday to a modification that only antlered deer can be taken from public hunting areas following the weeklong gun season.
Erie, Lucas and Hancock counties have been added for the fall wild turkey season from Oct. 13 to Nov. 25. The fall season will now include 70 of Ohio's 88 counties.
For waterfowl, bag limits for hen mallards, pintails and black ducks have been increased to two birds per day.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The world is watching as American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.Full Story >
The world is watching as American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.Full Story >
Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a 100 mph Warren County chase began.Full Story >
Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a 100 mph Warren County chase began.Full Story >
A woman who was already behind bars in Middletown is facing new charges.Full Story >
A woman who was already behind bars in Middletown is facing new charges.Full Story >
FOX19 has acquired audio from the man police say broke church and car windows in Montgomery before engaging in an attack at a nearby Stake N' Shake.Full Story >
FOX19 has acquired audio from the man police say broke church and car windows in Montgomery before engaging in an attack at a nearby Stake N' Shake.Full Story >