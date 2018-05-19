Mother jailed after son mistakenly tests positive for cocaine

Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) – The Detroit mother arrested this week, after cops said her 5-year-old son tested positive for cocaine has been cleared.

Children's Hospital of Detroit now says it was all a big mistake and that there was an error in the test.

Starla McCray, 37, has been released from jail, reunited with her son and no charges will be filed.

"I'm just completely humiliated," McCray said. "I'm not that monster that they tried to make me look like."

McCray made headlines news and not just in Detroit.

Cocaine was found in the system of her 5-year-old son Malik, according to the hospital.

McCray was implicated then arrested.

She had concerns that something could be wrong with her son.

"I brought him to be get screened for ADHD, doing what a mother should do for her child," she said.

She was shocked when Malik was tested and they came back positive for cocaine.

She was just as surprised when she was arrested.

"He was crying while they were taking me away, 'Don’t take my mom,' " she said.

She was locked up in a jail cell and in tears not knowing why any of this happened.

"After 36 hours they had to let me go," she said. "As I’m walking out the Lt. waited on me (and) apologized to me and said Children’s (Hospital) called him and said the results were a mistake."

"I’m very angry. I’m very upset. I'm just trying to remain calm for myself, for my child and get redemption on my name," she said.

Children’s Hospital has apologized for its mistake and explained to McCray what went wrong.

Now she wants the institution to share it with the masses.

"Detroit Medical Center takes its responsibility, to our pediatric patients and their families very seriously," the hospital said in a statement. "Our lab team and our hospital leaders are deeply sorry for the unfortunate situation that occurred as a result of a testing error. We have communicated the error to authorities and have reached out to the family to express our sincere apologies and to confirm that our staff sought out to act in what they believed to be the best interest of the child."

But McCray said that may not be enough.

"I’m just completely hurt by all of this and I just want the world to know I would never hurt my son," she said. "The way I’ve been treated like I’m the worst parent in the world. My son is my life."

Copyright 2018 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.