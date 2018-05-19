Kentucky Police searching for escaped inmate on work release

HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are searching for an inmate who escaped after he left jail for court-approved work release.
A State Police news release says 44-year-old Jeffery N. Howard of Reynolds Station was being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford for non-violent charges. Police say he left the facility Thursday evening for his work release shift at Tamerlane Industries, but never returned Friday morning as scheduled.
State Police have a warrant for his arrest and are searching in Ohio County and surrounding areas.
Anyone with information on the case should call Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or contact a local law enforcement agency.
