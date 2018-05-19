Perry's Victory monument reopens on South Bass Island

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports the observation deck and visiting center for the 352-foot-tall (107-meter) Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial closed last year while undergoing exterior repairs and improvements to the grounds as part of a $2.4 million project. It reopened Saturday.

The monument, operated by the National Park Service, its observation deck and visiting center are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September.

It commemorates the Battle of Lake Erie led by Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, which is considered one of the most significant naval battles in the War of 1812 against Great Britain.

Information from: Port Clinton News-Herald, http://www.portclintonnewsherald.com

