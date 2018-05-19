Ohio killer says he can't afford shoes thanks to court costs

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawyers for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend and her father want his court-ordered payments adjusted, saying he's so poor he can't afford new shoes or boots.

While condemned prisoner David Braden earns $16 a month in inmate pay, he is only allowed a maximum of $25 in his account as he pays off court costs from his 1999 trial.

A motion filed this month by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio on behalf of Braden says the cheapest pair of prison shoes for purchase on death row cost $27.95.

Braden's attorney and the ACLU say a 2013 law allowing for the modification of court costs should apply to inmates sentenced before then.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says the law is not retroactive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.