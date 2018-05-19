Kentucky police: Man's photos suggest violence toward police

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a man they say posted two photos on Facebook that seemed to suggest violence toward police.
According to a Kentucky State Police news release, officers arrested 28-year-old Kyle D. Childress of Barbourville on Friday after a two-week investigation.
Police say their investigation showed Childress was the source of the photographs, which surfaced on a fake Facebook account.
Childress went to Laurel County Detention Center on 2nd degree disorderly conduct charges.
Detective Jessie Armstrong is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
