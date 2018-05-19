Oh baby: Find out the top 5 baby names in the Tri-State

Oh baby!

Picking out the moniker for your little one can be a tough job for a parent.

When it comes to naming your child, some parents love trendy names, others prefer something more unique, then and some parents prefer to keep it in the family or go the traditional route.

Whatever your tastes may be, each year the Social Security Administration puts out a list of the top baby names for each state.

Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2017? If so, some of these names may look familiar.

Here's a look at the top five most popular names for boys and girls in the Tri-State area.

Girls:

Indiana:

Emma Olivia Amelia Charlotte Harper

Kentucky:

Emma Ava Olivia Harper Isabella

Ohio:

Emma Ava Olivia Harper Charlotte

Boys:

Indiana:

Oliver Liam Elijah Noah William

Kentucky:

William Elijah Noah Liam James

Ohio:

Liam Carter Noah William Lucas

It's probably no surprise that the most popular baby names for Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio are similar given the close proximity of the states.

For the girls, Emma was the overwhelming favorite among parents in the U.S., with the moniker topping the list for 25 states. Olivia came in second with 11 states choosing that name as the most popular, and Ava came in third with eight states choosing it as their favorite.

It was Liam that was the most popular across the U.S. for baby boy names with 16 states choosing that name as the top choice for their child. Oliver was the second most popular choice with 11 states bestowing that name on their son.

The Social Security Administration says this data was collected from a sample in March of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.