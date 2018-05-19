Oh baby: Find out the top 5 baby names in the Tri-State

Around 600 people are attending St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.Full Story >
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.Full Story >
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.Full Story >
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.Full Story >
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.Full Story >
