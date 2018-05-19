Eagle-eyed officers catch bird-brained thief

Florence police say Aja Lacey, 47, stole a 16-year-old parrot from it's perch in Florence (Florence Police)

The Florence Police Department had people squawking with laughter over a fowl crime.

No eye patches here for these eagle-eyed officers who apprehended a theft suspect.

The department took to their Facebook page to announce a 'bird-brained caper' had been caught.

Aja Lacey, 47, was arrested after police say he stole a 16-year-old parrot from it's perch.

The thief laid an egg with his plan, however. Police say he was caught on camera committing the crime.

Police say officers worked quickly to track down Lacey and charged him with receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and persistent felony offender.

Rishi the parrot was reunited with his happy owner. A tale he's sure to squawk about for years to come.

The police department closed the case and gave followers a hoot with their sharp-beaked humor.

