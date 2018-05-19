Goodyear's latest new technology airship nearing completion

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company officials say its third and final new technology airship could be ready for its maiden flight in late June.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the gondola that carries crew and passengers was placed beneath the semi-rigid airship on Friday inside the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar in Suffield Township. Assembly of the airship began a year ago.
Workers for Zeppelin, the German company constructing the airship, are expected to soon attach the gondola to the airship's "envelope."
Engines that allow the airship to take off and land like a helicopter are expected to arrive later this month.
The company's first new technology airship, Wingfoot One, initially flew in 2014 and is based in Florida. Wingfoot Two first flew in 2016 and is now based in California.
