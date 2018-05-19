After The Royal Wedding: Get a look at what happened next

The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.

Upon their marriage, the couple officially became His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, according to Kensington Palace.

After the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan took a ride in an Ascot Landau carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

They attended a lunchtime reception hosted by The Queen where Elton John performed at Windsor Castle.

The happy couple later emerged from Windsor Castle in evening wear heading out for a reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles.

Prince Charles escorted Markle down the aisle in the absence of her father who was unable to attended due to health concerns, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were caught on camera leaving for the reception in a mint-condition 1968 silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that was converted to electric power.

The Royal Family thanked everyone who watched the fairy-tale wedding from around the world.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today," said The Royal Family in a statement on social media.

