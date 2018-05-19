Scam Alert: 'Royal Name Game' could cost you royally

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.Full Story >
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.Full Story >
Carter also talked about the growing disparity in wealth, the threat of nuclear war, deepening racial divisions in the US, the loss of confidence in public officials, the US abandoning its leadership in pursuit of a healthy environment and his wish for the US to be "strong enough so that we'd never have to prove that we are strong."Full Story >
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.Full Story >
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.Full Story >
