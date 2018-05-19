Scam Alert: 'Royal Name Game' could cost you royally - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Scam Alert: 'Royal Name Game' could cost you royally

By Ken Brown, Reporter
Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Royal Wedding guest name scam (Fox19Now) Royal Wedding guest name scam (Fox19Now)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.

The “Royal Name Game” asks users on social media to share their royal name. In one of the most widely shared posts, your royal name starts with the title Lord/Lady. The title is followed by the name of one of your grandparents, then the name of your first pet and the street you grew up on.

Sharing that information can be compromising to important personal accounts for social media users.

“If they’re asking you what could be security rated questions like ‘what’s your mother’s maiden name?’… things that you would get asked that would allow you to perhaps reset a password, login to a system through some alternative approach… they could be taking that information and be attempting to hack into systems with that,” FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter said.

Hatter warns websites that ask for the same kind of information could have been constructed with the same incentives in-mind. He says even if those websites were created with good intentions, it’s difficult to know whether you can trust that information will remain safe on the site’s servers.

 “Other than the novelty factor, there’s nothing in it for you and there are people on the other end collecting your data,” Hatter said. “They’re not just creating these things just for fun. They have some kind of financial incentive otherwise they wouldn’t be wasting their time on it.”

