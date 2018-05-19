Police: Man shot in neck fighting for life

Cincinnati Police say a man who was shot in the neck Saturday evening is fighting for his life.

He is at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

District 3 officers are investigating after police say an argument broke out behind a property in the 2700 block of Lafeuille Avenue, Lafeuille Terrace.

An unknown person shot the man around 6:06 p.m., police say.

