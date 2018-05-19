Young anglers make big catches at Oxford Fishing Derby - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Young anglers make big catches at Oxford Fishing Derby

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Eager young anglers made some big catches at the annual Oxford Fishing Derby held on Saturday.

The event was sponsored by the City of Oxford Police and Parks/Recreation Departments for children ages 6-16.

Children who participated got to learn how to fish or show off their fish-catching skills.

“We are grateful to continue to have this opportunity each spring to reach out to the local youth and spend some time with them,” said Oxford Police.

