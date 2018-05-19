Young anglers make big catches at Oxford Fishing Derby

Eager young anglers made some big catches at the annual Oxford Fishing Derby held on Saturday.

The event was sponsored by the City of Oxford Police and Parks/Recreation Departments for children ages 6-16.

Children who participated got to learn how to fish or show off their fish-catching skills.

“We are grateful to continue to have this opportunity each spring to reach out to the local youth and spend some time with them,” said Oxford Police.

Despite some rain the kids had a good day at the annual Passport to Fishing Derby in town this morning. Some nice catches by the kids ?? more event info & thank you to the sponsors over on FB https://t.co/4Kpq5bGMl6 pic.twitter.com/tiFmxK9CRo — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) May 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.