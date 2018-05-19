Officers on the lookout for Brown Co. shooting suspect

Officers in Brown County are searching for a suspect in a Georgetown shooting, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to Grandma & Grandpa’s Carryout around 3:28 p.m. on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The investigation led deputies to a home in the 5900 block of Wells Goecke Road in Georgetown, Ohio.

Once at the home the deputies determined that an altercation took place between Fred Lillie, 46, and Calvin Jackson, 36.

Investigators determined Jackson shot Lillie with a shotgun, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Lillie was taken to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Officers are searching for Jackson on charges including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office with info: 937-378-4435

