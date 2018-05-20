Columbus police shoot, kill man during SWAT stand-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say SWAT officers fatally shot a man after he made a "threatening gesture" with a handgun during a stand-off.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on the west side near the state capital's downtown.

Police say they responded to reports late Saturday night of a man firing shots into the ground. Police say the man ran into a house and SWAT officers and a hostage team tried to negotiate with the man.

Police withheld the name of the victim while family was notified.

