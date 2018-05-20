Review clears deputy who searched for trapped Ohio teen

CINCINNATI (AP) - A sheriff's office has cleared the actions of a deputy who unsuccessfully searched for a 16-year-old boy who died while being trapped in a minivan.

WKRC-TV reports that an internal investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's office found Deputy Doug Allen acted within the guidelines for sheriff office's policies.

The report released Friday includes Allen's description of his actions during the April 10 search for Kyle Plush and the deputy's regrets that he didn't trust a gut feeling that something wasn't right.

Plush's father Ron Plush found his son's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

A coroner says Kyle Plush died of asphyxiation because his chest was compressed.

Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com

