Warren County deputies looking for 2 escaped inmates

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Mink, 28, and Daniel Hatfield, 27. escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Turtlecreek Township Saturday night (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for two escaped inmates.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Community Corrections Center in Turtle Creek Township for a report of two men running through a field.

Officers were told the two men jumped into an older model silver minivan and drove away. The two had escaped from the corrections center, police say.

One of the men, Jeremy Mink, 28, is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch in height, weighing 195 pounds. Police say he has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing tan pants and no shirt.

Mink was sentenced to CCC after a drug offense conviction in Clermont County.

The other man, Daniel Hatfield Jr., 27, is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 186 pounds. Hatfield has blue yes and brown hair and was last seen wearing tan pants and no shirt, police say.

Hatfield was serving time after a probation violation for drug offenses in Butler County.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office or the Warren County Communications Center.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.