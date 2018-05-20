A fourth-grade teacher, a donor and 'an angel on earth'

By MITCH STACY

Associated Press

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Eva Evans is 10 years old and desperately needs a new, healthy kidney to live a normal life. As it happens, Mrs. Thomas, a smiley fourth-grade teacher at Eva's school, wants to give her one.

When Eva started getting sicker last fall, word got around her suburban Columbus school that she would need a kidney transplant. When 48-year-old Tanya Thomas found out, she stepped up with no hesitation.

The two didn't know each other well before all this came about. Eva was in a different fourth-grade class down the hall. But after the surgery later this summer, they will be forever linked.

Thomas says giving a part of herself - literally - for a random kid at school was one of the easiest choices she's ever had to make.

