Winning $315M Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

(CNN) - According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the winning ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot which is worth an estimated $315.3 million.

If the winner wants to cash out, he or she still gets a cool $183M.

The winning numbers were drawn Sat, May 19.

They were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, power play 3x.

The Powerball jackpot has already been won four times this year.

