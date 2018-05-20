CDC: Watch out for these swimming-related diseases

The man no longer has his medical license, and he could be deported to his birthplace of Pakistan.Full Story >
The man no longer has his medical license, and he could be deported to his birthplace of Pakistan.Full Story >
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.Full Story >
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.Full Story >
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.Full Story >
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.Full Story >
The North Ridgeville Police Department said officers received a call from a man who said he was walking home from the train station in Elyria and he was being followed by a pig.Full Story >
The North Ridgeville Police Department said officers received a call from a man who said he was walking home from the train station in Elyria and he was being followed by a pig.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >