Police: innocent passerby killed in Ohio drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Dayton have identified an innocent passerby shot and killed in a drive-by attack.
Police say 62-year-old Sherrell Wheatley of Dayton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died of her injuries following the Saturday evening shooting.
Dayton police say Wheatley was struck when a male passenger in a passing car fired several times at a house near where she was walking.
Police are asking people to come forward with information about the incident.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for two escaped inmates.Full Story >
The Warren County Sheriff's office is looking for two escaped inmates.Full Story >
The Centers for Disease Control is warning swimmers and parents that one in three swimming-related disease outbreaks happen at hotels and public pools.Full Story >
The Centers for Disease Control is warning swimmers and parents that one in three swimming-related disease outbreaks happen at hotels and public pools.Full Story >
District 3 officers are investigating after police say the victim was shot following an argument behind a Lafeuille Terrace property.Full Story >
District 3 officers are investigating after police say the victim was shot following an argument behind a Lafeuille Terrace property.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.Full Story >
The Royal Wedding on Saturday has created a lot of social media buzz but one ‘game’ could cost you if you participated.Full Story >