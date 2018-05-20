Police: innocent passerby killed in Ohio drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Dayton have identified an innocent passerby shot and killed in a drive-by attack.

Police say 62-year-old Sherrell Wheatley of Dayton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died of her injuries following the Saturday evening shooting.

Dayton police say Wheatley was struck when a male passenger in a passing car fired several times at a house near where she was walking.

Police are asking people to come forward with information about the incident.

