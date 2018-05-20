2 Ohio inmates recaptured after correctional center escape

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two inmates were recaptured less than a day after they fled an Ohio correctional facility.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office says the inmates escaped from the Community Correctional Center in Warren County in southwestern Ohio about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and were recaptured about 3 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday's escape was reported when two men, later identified as inmates Daniel Hatfield Jr. and Jeremy Milk, were seen running through a field and jumping into a minivan.
Both were serving sentences related to drug offenses.
