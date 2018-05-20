Man accused of beating woman nearly to death in Indiana arrested in Butler Co.

A man who has ties to the Tri-State and is accused of beating a woman nearly to death is now behind bars.

Shawn Jones is facing charges of rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and strangulation in Wayne County, Indiana.



Jail records show he was booked into the Butler County Jail around 1:30 Sunday morning on an arrest warrant. His bond is set at one million dollars.

Leanne Evans said she's the victim in the case and spoke to FOX19 NOW about what happened to her in hopes of empowering other domestic violence survivors.



RELATED: Woman shares powerful story after horrific beating



Evans said she was whipped, sexually assaulted, beaten and hit with a heater and now has a broken arm, stitches, external and internal bruising and an eye infection.

If you or someone you know has been or is being affected by domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for help. You can also chat with someone via the hotline's website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.