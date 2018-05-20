Cleveland Marathon won't certify men's winner during dispute

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Marathon is holding off declaring a winner in the men's race while a dispute is resolved over whether the winner improperly covered his racing bib.
Cleveland.com reports race Executive Director Jack Staph expects a decision in the next couple of days.
Daniel Mesfun of Eritrea (ehr-ih-TREE'-uh) was the unofficial winner in a time of 2:16:33 with no question about whether he completed the course.
But the second-place finisher challenged Mesfun's finish, saying Musfun kept a shirt over his bib identifying him as a marathon participant.
The challenger said that made it unclear whether Mesfun was running the marathon or half-marathon.
The women's race was won by Sarah Horbol, a fifth-grade science teacher from Westlake in suburban Cleveland, in a time of 2:51:41.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
