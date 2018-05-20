Giuliani says Mueller could end collusion probe by September

The talks, which ended Saturday with the issuance of a joint statement, may have helped to ease tensions at least slightly between the world's two biggest economic powers.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he'll demand that the Justice Department review whether the department or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes, and whether any demands or requests came from the Obama administration.
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.
