Giuliani says Mueller could end collusion probe by September

(CNN) - President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said the Russia probe could end in a few months.

Giuliani said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller is aiming to finish the probe by September.

Giuliani said Mueller's office shared its timeline with him about a month ago and that the date could have changed.

The president has repeatedly called the investigation, looking into possible ties between his campaign and Russia, a "witch hunt."

The probe turned a year old last Thursday.

