Reily Twp Fire helps rescue horse from well in Montgomery Co

Reily Township Fire and EMS assists Germantown Fire in rescuing a horse from a well on May 20, 2018. (Reily Township Fire and EMS)

Two fire departments and a veterinarian pulled a horse from a well in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

Reily Township Fire and EMS assisted the Germantown Fire Department with the large animal rescue call in Montgomery County.

Reily Township officials say they arrived on scene to find the horse trapped in the well.

Dr. John Nenni, DVM, also assisted, officials say.

Reily Township officials say when they left the scene, the horse was standing and moving on its own.

It is unclear how the horse got in the well.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.