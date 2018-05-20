Mount Healthy Police searching for rape suspect

Mount Healthy police are searching for a man suspected of raping a woman this morning.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says police responded to the 7300 block of Forest Avenue following a 911 call that came in just before 8 a.m.

A suspect fled the residence on foot, the dispatcher says. A K9 tracked the suspect, but police were not able to find him.

A press release from Mount Healthy Police describes the suspect as a thin, black male, approximately 6 feet tall. According to the 911 call, he was last seen in black zip-up shirt with light-colored jeans and black shoes.

It is unclear if the woman went to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Healthy Police at 513-728-3182 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.