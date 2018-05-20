In North Korea nuke site closure, spectacle trumps substance

A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her home and then set a fire that sent three police officers to the hospital.Full Story >
Local gas prices shot up 14.2 cents in the past week.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Two fire departments and a veterinarian pulled a horse from a well in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
A cow got loose on Interstate 71/75 in Florence overnight, closing both sides of the highway for about a half hour, according to Boone County dispatchers.Full Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townFull Story >
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.Full Story >
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sFull Story >
