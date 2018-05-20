2 injured from smoke inhalation in Springfield Twp fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2 injured from smoke inhalation in Springfield Twp fire

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

Multiple fire departments are responding to a heavy structure fire in the 2400 block of Aquarius Drive.

Two people have injuries related to smoke inhalation, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

