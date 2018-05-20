Bush at Maine summer home alone for first time in 73 years

A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.Full Story >
A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.Full Story >
After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.Full Story >
The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.Full Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townFull Story >
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townFull Story >