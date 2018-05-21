Child service testimony opposed in death of 4-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors oppose allowing children service workers to testify in the case of an Ohio woman and her boyfriend charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.
A medical examiner says Aniya Day-Garrett died in March in Euclid (YOO'-klihd) from a stroke caused by blunt impacts to her head.
Her mother, Sierra Day, and Day's boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, have pleaded not guilty and remain jailed on bonds of $1 million.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Department of Children and Family Services has said investigators never found enough evidence to remove the girl from her home.
The News-Herald reports the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says investigatory records of possible child abuse or neglect are confidential under Ohio law.
Prosecutors argue in-person testimony from child welfare investigators is also prohibited.
Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Multiple fire departments are responding to a heavy structure fire in the 2400 block of Aquarius Drive.Full Story >
Multiple fire departments are responding to a heavy structure fire in the 2400 block of Aquarius Drive.Full Story >
A string of reported dog attacks in Milford has one family saying they're now forced to call on all victims to come together and compare notes.Full Story >
A string of reported dog attacks in Milford has one family saying they're now forced to call on all victims to come together and compare notes.Full Story >
A suspect fled the residence on foot, police say. A K9 tracked the suspect, but police were not able to find him.Full Story >
A suspect fled the residence on foot, police say. A K9 tracked the suspect, but police were not able to find him.Full Story >
Two fire departments and a veterinarian pulled a horse from a well in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
Two fire departments and a veterinarian pulled a horse from a well in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
Shawn Jones is facing charges of rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and strangulation in Wayne County, Indiana.Full Story >
Shawn Jones is facing charges of rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and strangulation in Wayne County, Indiana.Full Story >