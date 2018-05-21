New CIA director says she'll send more spies to the field

After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.Full Story >
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.Full Story >
The potential 2020 candidates are making the rounds, raising and distributing campaign cash among fellow Democrats, endorsing candidates and meeting political activists.Full Story >
The potential 2020 candidates are making the rounds, raising and distributing campaign cash among fellow Democrats, endorsing candidates and meeting political activists.Full Story >
Giuliani said Mueller's office shared its timeline with him about a month ago and that the date could have changed.Full Story >
Giuliani said Mueller's office shared its timeline with him about a month ago and that the date could have changed.Full Story >
A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.Full Story >
A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.Full Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...Full Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.Full Story >
After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.Full Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >