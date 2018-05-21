Trump promotes criticism of former CIA director

Giuliani said Mueller's office shared its timeline with him about a month ago and that the date could have changed.

The potential 2020 candidates are making the rounds, raising and distributing campaign cash among fellow Democrats, endorsing candidates and meeting political activists.

Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

After high-level talks, Beijing agreed in a joint statement with the U.S. to "substantially reduce" America's trade deficit with China but did not commit to cut the gap by any specific amount.

Economic talks between US and China lead to trade war truce

A veteran spy, Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11. (Source: CNN/POOL)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hours before President Donald Trump is visiting CIA headquarters, he is promoting criticism of former CIA Director John Brennan. Trump is suggesting Brennan is to blame for the Russia probe.

On Twitter Monday, Trump referenced comments from conservative commentator Dan Bogino on "Fox and Friends," which argued that Brennan "started this entire debacle." Bagino, a former Secret Service agent, also said Brennan had "disgraced the intelligence community."

Trump is set to visit the Central Intelligence Agency Monday morning for the swearing-in of Gina Haspel. The Senate confirmed Haspel last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.

Brennan became the agency's director in 2013 under President Barack Obama and served until January 2017. He has been a vocal critic of Trump.

