Memorial planned for Kentucky State Police fallen officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are gathering to remember their fellow troopers and officers who have died in the line of duty.
A ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the state police Training Academy in Frankfort. The memorial service is open to the public.
Those expected to attend include Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley, state police Commissioner Richard Sanders, Criminal Justice Training Commissioner Alex Payne and the mother of the late Trooper Jonathan Leonard, Karen Leonard, as well as other family and friends of the fallen.
The service will include roll call, taps and a wreath-laying in recognition of 29 troopers, one Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer, one Water Patrol officer and six highway patrolmen.
