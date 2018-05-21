Terrace Park students honored for Puerto Rico project

A group of local STEM students are being recognized for sending much needed help to students in Puerto Rico still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

The group is part of the non-profit Destination Imagination, which inspires the next generation of leaders and innovators through STEM-based projects.

For this latest project, the Terrace Park fourth graders created Christmas ornaments out of clay and sold them at various events and around the community.

The group raised enough money to send 21 aid kits to a class in Puerto Rico.

The kits included school supplies, flashlights, toys and personal notes.

The students were selected to present their work Wednesday at the non-profit's annual global finals exposition in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Copyright WXIX 2018 . All rights reserved.