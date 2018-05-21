Cow loose on I-71/75 in Florence overnight

A cow got loose on Interstate 71/75 in Florence overnight, closing both sides of the highway for about a half hour, according to Boone County dispatchers.

A passerby spotted the bovine standing in the grass next to Mt. Zion Road off the highway just after 1 a.m. Monday, the dispatcher said.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Florence police responded

At that point, the cow was on the southbound side of the interstate, the dispatcher said.

Then, the cow jumped the wall and went to the northbound side.

Authorities euthanized the animal due to danger to others, the dispatcher said.

The highway was shut down for about a half hour.

