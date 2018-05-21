Meghan offers insight into her new role as Duchess of Sussex

The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are not immediately going on honeymoon.Full Story >
Around 600 people are attending St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.Full Story >
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.Full Story >
Meghan Markle's feminism took root early, and it involved a Fortune 500 company located in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesFull Story >
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.Full Story >
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalFull Story >
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasFull Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townFull Story >
