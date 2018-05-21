Court docs: Man, 52, raped woman in her home, set fire that sent 3 officers to hospital

A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her home and then set a fire that sent three police officers to the hospital.Full Story >
A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her home and then set a fire that sent three police officers to the hospital.Full Story >
The closure is a milestone, marking an end to the world's last active underground testing site and offering some important insights into Kim's mindset as he sets the stage for his meeting with Trump.Full Story >
The closure is a milestone, marking an end to the world's last active underground testing site and offering some important insights into Kim's mindset as he sets the stage for his meeting with Trump.Full Story >
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.Full Story >
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.Full Story >