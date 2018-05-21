3 officers taken to hospital when sex assault run turns into hou - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Court docs: Man, 52, raped woman in her home, set fire that sent 3 officers to hospital

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Johnny Richardson (Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Richardson (Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
Multiple fire departments are responding to a heavy fire on Aquarius Drive. (Colerian Township Fire Department) Multiple fire departments are responding to a heavy fire on Aquarius Drive. (Colerian Township Fire Department)
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he raped a woman in her home and then set it on fire, sending three police officers with smoke inhalation to a hospital.

Johnny Richardson is set to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

He was booked into the county jail about midnight on one count each of rape and abduction and three counts of aggravated arson, jail officials said.

According to court records, Richardson entered the victim's home in the 2400 block of Aquarius Drive on Sunday, forced her onto her bed and committed the alleged sex crime. 

The victim was able to escape and call 911.

Police also wrote in a criminal complaint that Richardson set fire to the residence, "causing injury to first responders."

Three police officers - two from Colerain Township and one with Sprignfield Township - were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

They found the house on fire when they responded to a sexual assault call there about 9 p.m. Sunday, a Colerain Township police spokesman has said.

Richardson was arrested on scene.

The officers were taken to Mercy West Hospital in Green Township.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

