Wanted woman arrested after taunting police on Facebook

MOSES LAKE, WA (RNN) – Police in Washington arrested a 19-year-old convicted felon, who they say posted on the department’s Facebook page “bragging about getting away” from police.

Kayla Irizzary, 19, whom police describe as a “prolific felon,” is charged with gun and drug possession charges, according to the Moses Lake Police Department’s Facebook page.

She was arrested early Saturday morning.

Police say the 19-year-old was a passenger in a car that officers stopped May 4 for a traffic violation.

The officers “had no legal reason to detain her,” they say, so Irizzary was released from the scene.

A search warrant on the vehicle after Irizzary’s release revealed her purse, which contained paperwork from a jail release, heroin and a pistol, police say.

Officers note that, as a convicted felon, Irizzary is not eligible to possess a firearm.

Police were not able to immediately find Irizzary and arrest her. Later that afternoon, they made a Facebook post about the incident on the department’s page.

“If you see her, please let us know and we would be happy to take her back to jail again,” read the post in part.

Irizzary later used her Facebook account to reply to comments on the department’s post, in which she was “bragging about getting away,” according to police.

“Here's a hint of where I'm at: Not in jail,” read one of Irizzary’s comments.

Officers say they used covert investigative techniques to set up a meeting with Irizzary through social media.

When Irizzary arrived for the Saturday meeting, she realized she’d been set up and tried to run away on foot, according to the Facebook post.

Police say they caught her “in about four steps.”

The 19-year-old was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin. Both charges were from the original incident.

In the original incident, 27-year-old Giovanni Powell, the driver of the car Irizzary was in, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while suspended.

Police say he is also a convicted felon.

