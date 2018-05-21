Gas prices shoot up, put brakes on summer road trips

Local gas prices shot up 14.2 cents in the past week.

Prices averaged $2.93 per gallon Sunday according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 637 gas outlets in Cincinnati. By comparison, the national average increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.92 per gallon.

Summer travel is poised to plunge as a result of high gas prices, according to GasBuddy’s 2018 Summer Travel survey.

Only 58 percent of respondents said they will take a road trip this summer, a 24 percent decrease from last year, while 39 percent cited high gas prices for impacting their summer travel decisions, compared to 19 percent in 2017, the survey shows.

