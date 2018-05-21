Parents take 30-year-old son to court to force him to move out

Two parents want their adult son to move out of the house, and have taken him to court to force him to leave. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) – A couple in upstate New York has gone to court to get their 30-year-old son - who has lived there rent-free for eight years - to move out of the house.

Christina and Mark Rotondo went to the New York Supreme Court to get their son, Michael Rotondo, to leave their home.

The Rotondos gave their son five written notices to move out, according to WTSM in Syracuse, NY.

On Feb. 2, the Rotondos' first notice to their son gave him 14 days to move out, and they "will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

The next note on Feb. 13 used they word "evicted" and that Michael Rotondo had until March 15 to vacate the premises.

The third note offered their son $1,100 to help him find a place to live, and four points of advice:

Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at [redacted]. You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant. Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff. There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work! If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you.

In the last letter on March 30, the Rotondos demanded their son remove his broken-down car from their property and even offered money to help him get the Volkswagen Passat fixed, according to Syracuse.com.

In his response to the court, Michael Rotondo claims he was not expected to help with household expenses, chores or upkeep.

He said the eviction was retaliatory and said that the five notes don’t amount to a six-month notice to leave as per Kosa v. Legg which requires landlords to give tenants a six-month notice.

The family will head back to court in a few weeks, just before Michael Rotondo's 31st birthday.

