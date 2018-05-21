Parents take 30-year-old son to court to force him to move out

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department says a fatal accident is causing traffic delays Monday morning.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department says a fatal accident is causing traffic delays Monday morning.Full Story >
Meghan Markle's feminism took root early, and it involved a Fortune 500 company located in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Meghan Markle's feminism took root early, and it involved a Fortune 500 company located in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her home and then set a fire that sent three police officers to the hospital.Full Story >
A 52-year-old man is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in her home and then set a fire that sent three police officers to the hospital.Full Story >
Local gas prices shot up 14.2 cents in the past week.Full Story >
Local gas prices shot up 14.2 cents in the past week.Full Story >