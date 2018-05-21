Meghan Markle fought sexism early with P&G dish soap commercial

Meghan Markle's feminism took root early, and it involved a Fortune 500 company located in downtown Cincinnati.

Prince Harry's future bride was just was 12 years old when she prompted Proctor & Gamble to change a national television commercial because she thought it was sexist.

A video of the story Nick News did on her breakthrough in 1993 surfaced over the weekend on the NickSplat Facebook page.

Markle said in the interview she "was furious" after seeing one of P&G's ads for dish soap: "The gloves are coming off. Women are fighting greasy pots and pans with Ivory Clear."

That didn't seem fair to women, so she sat down and wrote the president of the company.

"In the commercial, they said women are battling grease, meaning only women do dishes," Markle said in the Nick News interview. "When they heard this, the boys in my class started saying 'yeah, that's where women belong - in the kitchen.'"

She asked P&G to change their commercial to "people all over America" instead of "women."

Three months later, the company did just that: "The gloves are coming off. People are fighting greasy pots and pans with Ivory Clear."

"If you see something that you don't like or are offended by on television or any other place," Markle told Nick News, "write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people."

