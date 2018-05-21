Top Ohio wines are recognized by state agriculture director

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio agriculture director has honored the state's top wines as evaluated by a panel of judges in an annual event.
Agriculture Director David Daniels announced the Director's Choice recipients last week at a Statehouse event for retailers, distributors, restaurateurs and winery owners. The judges evaluated nearly 20 wines.
The recipients are eligible for the Ohio Quality Wine designation, which was created in 2007 by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and is assigned to wines made from at least 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes.
The Ohio Grape Industries Committee is housed at the Ohio Department of Agriculture. It helps wineries market their top-quality wines against California and European wines.
