Fatal crash causing traffic delays in Westwood

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Police Department says a fatal accident is causing traffic delays Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened at Boudinot and Werk Road and caused serious injuries along with fatalities.

Officers expect delays in the area throughout the morning.

It's unknown how many were injured in the accident or the extent of the injuries.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

