Fatal crash causing traffic delays in Westwood

The Cincinnati Police Department says a fatal accident is causing traffic delays Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened at Boudinot and Werk Road and caused serious injuries along with fatalities.

Officers expect delays in the area throughout the morning.

@CincyPD Traffic Unit responding to a serious injury accident at Boudinot & Werk Rd. Expect traffic delays in the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/4JCED3g898 — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 21, 2018

It's unknown how many were injured in the accident or the extent of the injuries.

