Police: 1 dead after airborne truck crashes into balcony

Cincinnati Police says a fatal crash is causing traffic delays in Westwood (FOX19 NOW)

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that ended with a pickup truck plowing into the second-story deck of a Westwood apartment complex, according to Cincinnati Police.

Kevin Hughes, 47, died in the crash.

Police said Hughes was a passenger in the truck when it wrecked on Boudinot Avenue near Werk Road around 8:10 a.m.

The 26-year-old driver crossed the double line, went off the roadway and struck two vehicles parked outside the multi-family complex. That’s when the Dodge pickup went airborne, struck a tree and came to a final rest on a second-floor balcony, investigators said.

No one inside the apartment was injured.

The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Hughes and the driver were not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The speed limit in the area is 35, police say.

Investigators do not know whether impairment played a role.

Cincinnati Police are asking witnesses to the crash to call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.