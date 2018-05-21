Kentucky troopers shoot, kill man who they say had shotgun - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kentucky troopers shoot, kill man who they say had shotgun

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky troopers have shot and killed a man who authorities say confronted them with a shotgun.

News outlets report that 36-year-old Bradley J. Grant ran from Kentucky State Police who had responded to a complaint at a home Sunday afternoon. Trooper Lloyd Cochran says troopers followed Grant inside the home. Police say Grant had a shotgun and walked toward troopers, who fired after giving several commands to drop the weapon.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No troopers were injured. Two have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation.

The details of the initial complaint weren't immediately released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wxix/2015/images/wxix-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>635 West Seventh Street<br>Cincinnati, Ohio 45203</div> <div>(513) 421-1919</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wxix-tv">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@fox19.com">publicfile@fox19.com</a> <div>(334) 206-1400</div> <a href="/story/14388421/2012-eeo-public-file-report">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12032269/closed-captioning-problems">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>