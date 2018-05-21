Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles

A homeless man died Sunday after being hit by two vehicles in Batavia Township.

Ohio State Patrol Lieutenant Hayslip with the Batavia Post said James Higgins, 32, was walking on Old State Route 32 at Curliss Lane when he was hit from behind by a vehicle in the westbound land. Lt. Hayslip said Higgins flipped into the eastbound lanes where he was then hit by another vehicle.

Higgins died Monday morning at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday morning, a coroner's report said.

Lt. Hayslip said charges will likely not be filed in the accident.

