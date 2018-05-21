Butler County corrections sergeant critically hurt in 3-wheel mo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Butler County corrections sergeant critically hurt in 3-wheel motorcycle crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
JEFFERSON TWP, PREBLE COUNTY (FOX19 NOW) -

A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Preble County earlier this month, according to the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

Carol Seals suffered severe head injuries in the May 12 accident outside her daughter's Jefferson Township residence and was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, Sheriff Mike Simpson said Monday.

Seals recently purchased a Can Am three-wheel motorcycle and was learning to navigate it when she came out of the driveway, crossed Gettysburg Darke Road and struck the wall of a cement block barn, according to the sheriff.

She was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Seals remained at Kettering Medical Center Monday morning.

At least check, she was in critical condition.

In addition to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Seals also has worked for Fairfield police.

Seals' daughter works for Simpson as a transport bailiff for the court, he said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wxix/2015/images/wxix-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>635 West Seventh Street<br>Cincinnati, Ohio 45203</div> <div>(513) 421-1919</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wxix-tv">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@fox19.com">publicfile@fox19.com</a> <div>(334) 206-1400</div> <a href="/story/14388421/2012-eeo-public-file-report">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12032269/closed-captioning-problems">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>