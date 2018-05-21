Butler County corrections sergeant critically hurt in 3-wheel motorcycle crash

A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Preble County earlier this month, according to the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

Carol Seals suffered severe head injuries in the May 12 accident outside her daughter's Jefferson Township residence and was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, Sheriff Mike Simpson said Monday.

Seals recently purchased a Can Am three-wheel motorcycle and was learning to navigate it when she came out of the driveway, crossed Gettysburg Darke Road and struck the wall of a cement block barn, according to the sheriff.

She was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Seals remained at Kettering Medical Center Monday morning.

At least check, she was in critical condition.

In addition to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Seals also has worked for Fairfield police.

Seals' daughter works for Simpson as a transport bailiff for the court, he said.

